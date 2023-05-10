CBR 18 Forges Family-like Bond

U.S. Army Spc. Charles Moskov (left), a calvary scout assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment and Belgian Defense Force Cpl. David Maes, a drone pilot assigned to Intelligence, Surveillance, Target acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Battalion, pulls security during Combined Resolve 18 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 10, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies, and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raekwon Jenkins)

