    CBR 18 Forges Family-like Bond [Image 3 of 3]

    CBR 18 Forges Family-like Bond

    GERMANY

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Raekwon Jenkins 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Spc. Charles Moskov (left), a calvary scout assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment and Belgian Defense Force Cpl. David Maes, a drone pilot assigned to Intelligence, Surveillance, Target acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Battalion, pulls security during Combined Resolve 18 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 10, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies, and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raekwon Jenkins)

    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    JRMC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    7thATC

