U.S. Army Spc. Charles Moskov, a calvary scout assigned to 1st Battalion 5th Cavalry Regiment assembles a drone during Combined Resolve 18 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 10, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies, and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raekwon Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 08:03
|Photo ID:
|7798630
|VIRIN:
|230510-A-HH518-1002
|Resolution:
|2489x3734
|Size:
|7.67 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|5
This work, CBR 18 Forges Family-like Bond [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Raekwon Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CBR 18 Forges Family-like Bond
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT