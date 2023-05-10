CBR 18 Forges Family-like Bond

U.S. Army Spc. Charles Moskov, a calvary scout assigned to 1st Battalion 5th Cavalry Regiment assembles a drone during Combined Resolve 18 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 10, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies, and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raekwon Jenkins)

