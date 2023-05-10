Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBR 18 Forges Family-like Bond [Image 2 of 3]

    CBR 18 Forges Family-like Bond

    GERMANY

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Raekwon Jenkins 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Spc. Charles Moskov, a calvary scout assigned to 1st Battalion 5th Cavalry Regiment assembles a drone during Combined Resolve 18 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 10, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies, and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raekwon Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 08:03
    Photo ID: 7798630
    VIRIN: 230510-A-HH518-1002
    Resolution: 2489x3734
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBR 18 Forges Family-like Bond [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Raekwon Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CBR 18 Forges Family-like Bond
    CBR 18 Forges Family-like Bond
    CBR 18 Forges Family-like Bond

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CBR 18 Forges Family-like Bond

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    JRMC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    7thATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT