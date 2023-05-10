Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Wally Schirra [Image 9 of 10]

    USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Wally Schirra

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230513-N-CD453-1298 NORTHERN PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2023) Seaman Boston Lalime, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, operates a sliding pad eye aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a replenishment-at-sea with Lewis and Clark dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 03:32
    VIRIN: 230513-N-CD453-1298
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Wally Schirra [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

