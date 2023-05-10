USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Wally Schirra

230513-N-CD453-1294 NORTHERN PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2023) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) receive a pallet of cargo during a replenishment-at-sea with Lewis and Clark dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 by PO2 Samantha Oblander