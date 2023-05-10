Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC Polo Match [Image 12 of 12]

    USARPAC Polo Match

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Smith 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific hosted a polo demonstration at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on May 15. This awe-inspiring showcase was a standout event that kicks-off the 2023 LANPAC Symposium and Exposition. LANPAC is a professional development forum that highlights the role of land forces in the Indo-Pacific theater and their contributions to the Joint Force in peace and war.

