USARPAC Polo Match

U.S. Army Pacific hosted a polo demonstration at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on May 15. This awe-inspiring showcase was a standout event that kicks-off the 2023 LANPAC Symposium and Exposition. LANPAC is a professional development forum that highlights the role of land forces in the Indo-Pacific theater and their contributions to the Joint Force in peace and war.

