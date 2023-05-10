U.S. Army Pacific hosted a polo demonstration at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on May 15. This awe-inspiring showcase was a standout event that kicks-off the 2023 LANPAC Symposium and Exposition. LANPAC is a professional development forum that highlights the role of land forces in the Indo-Pacific theater and their contributions to the Joint Force in peace and war.
This work, USARPAC Polo Match [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
