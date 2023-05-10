Tripler Army Medical Center Organization Day

Tripler took pause to enjoy an afternoon of fun, frivolity and fellowship celebrating Tripler's Organization Day on Friday, May 5. With the fun of food trucks, a dunk tank and games, Team Tripler was able to rest, refresh and build upon resiliency as health care providers.

