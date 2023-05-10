Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center Organization Day [Image 12 of 13]

    Tripler Army Medical Center Organization Day

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Tripler took pause to enjoy an afternoon of fun, frivolity and fellowship celebrating Tripler's Organization Day on Friday, May 5. With the fun of food trucks, a dunk tank and games, Team Tripler was able to rest, refresh and build upon resiliency as health care providers.

