Capt. Shane J. Smith, the Incoming Commander of Higher Headquarters Detachment, 82nd Finance Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, relieves Capt. Erik D. Wainern, the Outgoing Commander, on April 15, 2023, Fort Bragg, NC. Smith takes command whilst most of the detachment is pushed forward. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 19:01 Photo ID: 7797856 VIRIN: 230515-A-ID763-629 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 30.61 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82nd Finance Battalion Change of Command [Image 58 of 58], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.