    82nd Finance Battalion Change of Command [Image 56 of 58]

    82nd Finance Battalion Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Capt. Shane J. Smith, the Incoming Commander of Higher Headquarters Detachment, 82nd Finance Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, relieves Capt. Erik D. Wainern, the Outgoing Commander, on April 15, 2023, Fort Bragg, NC. Smith takes command whilst most of the detachment is pushed forward. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 19:01
    Photo ID: 7797861
    VIRIN: 230515-A-ID763-226
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 19.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 82nd Finance Battalion Change of Command [Image 58 of 58], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Finance
    All the way
    AATW
    82nd Finance Battalion

