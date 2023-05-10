CINCINNATI (May 12, 2023) Retired SEAL Mr. Rick Knepper, Capt. Keith Marinics and Command Master Chief Deryck Dickerson, posthumously receive the Xavier University’s Charles P. Gallagher Leadership Medallion on behalf of Capt. Phil Bucklew for his outstanding vocational and societal contributions, May 12, 2023. Bucklew is a Xavier alumnus and is known as the “father” of Naval Special Warfare. (Courtesy photo by Xavier University)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 15:05 Photo ID: 7797375 VIRIN: 230512-N-N0900-1001 Resolution: 4029x2357 Size: 1.14 MB Location: OH, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Father of Naval Special Warfare Posthumously Awarded the Charles P. Gallagher Leadership Medallion, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.