    Father of Naval Special Warfare Posthumously Awarded the Charles P. Gallagher Leadership Medallion

    OH, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    CINCINNATI (May 12, 2023) Retired SEAL Mr. Rick Knepper, Capt. Keith Marinics and Command Master Chief Deryck Dickerson, posthumously receive the Xavier University’s Charles P. Gallagher Leadership Medallion on behalf of Capt. Phil Bucklew for his outstanding vocational and societal contributions, May 12, 2023. Bucklew is a Xavier alumnus and is known as the “father” of Naval Special Warfare. (Courtesy photo by Xavier University)

    SEAL

    SWCC
    SEAL
    NSWC
    Xavier University

