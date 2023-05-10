Father of Naval Special Warfare Posthumously Awarded the Charles P. Gallagher Leadership Medallion

Courtesy Photo | CINCINNATI (May 12, 2023) Retired SEAL Mr. Rick Knepper, Capt. Keith Marinics and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CINCINNATI (May 12, 2023) Retired SEAL Mr. Rick Knepper, Capt. Keith Marinics and Command Master Chief Deryck Dickerson, posthumously receive the Xavier University’s Charles P. Gallagher Leadership Medallion on behalf of Capt. Phil Bucklew for his outstanding vocational and societal contributions, May 12, 2023. Bucklew is a Xavier alumnus and is known as the “father” of Naval Special Warfare. (Courtesy photo by Xavier University) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Phil Bucklew, known as the “father” of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) and a Xavier University alumnus, was posthumously awarded the Charles P. Gallagher Leadership Medallion by the university, May 12.



This award recognizes exceptional individuals who have made outstanding contributions in a vocation to society, to Xavier University, or to another area of endeavor well beyond expectations.



Capt. Keith Marinics, Naval Special Warfare Center’s chief staff officer, and Command Master Chief Deryck Dickerson of Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command received the award on behalf of Bucklew from Xavier University President Dr. Colleen Hanycz, Ph.D., during an awards dinner.



“Captain Bucklew is the epitome of all this award represents: leadership, humility, grit, determination and perseverance in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds,” said Hanycz. “His accomplishments, not only here at Xavier, but in the defense of our nation for more than 28 years, are remarkable and outstanding. We are proud and honored to consider him a lasting part of Xavier’s family and are pleased to commemorate him in this way with one of Xavier’s highest honors.”



“I am humbled to accept this award on behalf of him, his family, and all of our Naval Special Warfare forefathers,” said Marinics. “As an Ohio native myself, I am equally honored to accept this on behalf of Captain Bucklew, who was also born and raised in Ohio.”



The Charles P. Gallagher Leadership Medallion is given to recognize exceptional individuals for leadership accomplishments of the highest distinction in their field or professional career, including the fields of medicine, law, education, science, government and public service, or business. Honorees are also recognized for their contributions to the betterment of society and who exemplify the values and mission of Xavier University.



