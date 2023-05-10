Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Chief Recognition Ceremony

    2023 Chief Recognition Ceremony

    RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. (Select) Erik Garcia, 422d SFS operations superintendent, and Chief Master Sgt. (Select) David Randolph, 422d SFS senior enlisted leader, pose for group photos with recognition plaques during the 2023 Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, May 12, 2023. The rank of Chief Master Sergeant was established by Congress in 1958. Chiefs embody the Air Force core values and possess the attributes needed to serve at the highest enlisted grades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima)

    This work, 2023 Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pathfinders
    501 CSW
    501CSW
    Light the Way

