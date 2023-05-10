2023 Chief Recognition Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. (Select) Erik Garcia (left), 422d Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, and Chief Master Sgt. (Select) David Randolph (right), 422d SFS senior enlisted leader, light a candle during the 2023 Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, May 12, 2023. The rank of Chief Master Sergeant was established by Congress in 1958. Chiefs embody the Air Force core values and possess the attributes needed to serve at the highest enlisted grades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima)

