The remains of Korean War Soldier Cpl. Clark E. Worline will be interred May 19 at Fairview Cemetery, Dupont, Ohio. A member of C Company, 2nd Chemical Mortar Battalion, 8th U.S. Army, Worline was reported missing in action Nov. 26, 1950, at age 20, following a battle against the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces near Sinjang, North Korea. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 9, 2022, after his remains were identified.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 10:49
|Photo ID:
|7796625
|VIRIN:
|230515-A-OT312-1006
|Resolution:
|634x1272
|Size:
|284.62 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Dupont, Ohio [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Dupont, Ohio
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT