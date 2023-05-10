Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Dupont, Ohio

The remains of Korean War Soldier Cpl. Clark E. Worline will be interred May 19 at Fairview Cemetery, Dupont, Ohio. A member of C Company, 2nd Chemical Mortar Battalion, 8th U.S. Army, Worline was reported missing in action Nov. 26, 1950, at age 20, following a battle against the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces near Sinjang, North Korea. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 9, 2022, after his remains were identified.

