    Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Dupont, Ohio [Image 1 of 3]

    Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Dupont, Ohio

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    The remains of Korean War Soldier Cpl. Clark E. Worline will be interred May 19 at Fairview Cemetery, Dupont, Ohio. A member of C Company, 2nd Chemical Mortar Battalion, 8th U.S. Army, Worline was reported missing in action Nov. 26, 1950, at age 20, following a battle against the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces near Sinjang, North Korea. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 9, 2022, after his remains were identified.

    WWII
    HRC
    U.S. Army Human Resources Command
    World War II Soldier
    Cpl. Clark E. Worline

