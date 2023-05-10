Courtesy Photo | The remains of Korean War Soldier Cpl. Clark E. Worline will be interred May 19 at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The remains of Korean War Soldier Cpl. Clark E. Worline will be interred May 19 at Fairview Cemetery, Dupont, Ohio. A member of C Company, 2nd Chemical Mortar Battalion, 8th U.S. Army, Worline was reported missing in action Nov. 26, 1950, at age 20, following a battle against the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces near Sinjang, North Korea. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 9, 2022, after his remains were identified. see less | View Image Page

Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Dupont, Ohio



FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of a Soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred May 19 at Fairview Cemetery, Dupont, Ohio. Graveside services for Army Cpl. Clark E. Worline will be performed by Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Fort Jennings, Ohio, preceding the interment.



A native of Dupont, Ohio, Worline was a member of C Company, 2nd Chemical Mortar Battalion, 8th U.S. Army. He was reported missing in action Nov. 26, 1950, at age 20, following a battle against the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces near Sinjang, North Korea. Although there were no record or eyewitness accounts of Worline being held as a prisoner of war, it was not unusual for prisoners who died to be unknown to other captives.



During Operation GLORY in the fall of 1954, 495 sets of remains from burial grounds around Prisoner of War Camp No. 5 were returned to United Nations Command. Thirty-eight sets of remains could not be identified and were buried in 1956 as unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.



During Phase 2 of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Korean War Disinterment Project in August 2019, X-14326 Operation GLORY, one of the burials originating from Camp No. 5, was disinterred from the Punchbowl and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.



Worline was accounted for by the DPAA Sept. 9, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.



For additional information about Cpl. Worline, go to https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3164466/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-worline-c/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at http://www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, (419) 286-6586

