    Missile systems expert assigned to 405th AFSB selected as AMCOM LAR of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    Missile systems expert assigned to 405th AFSB selected as AMCOM LAR of the Year

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    05.15.2023

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Will Owens, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command logistics assistance representatives assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, tests a transmitter control unit on a AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel Radar System. Owens was recently selected as the 2022 AMCOM LAR of the Year. (U.S. Army Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 04:26
    Location: ANSBACH, DE 
