Will Owens, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command logistics assistance representatives assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, tests a transmitter control unit on a AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel Radar System. Owens was recently selected as the 2022 AMCOM LAR of the Year. (U.S. Army Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 04:26 Photo ID: 7796093 VIRIN: 230515-A-SM279-091 Resolution: 675x873 Size: 197.79 KB Location: ANSBACH, DE Hometown: GARY, IN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Missile systems expert assigned to 405th AFSB selected as AMCOM LAR of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.