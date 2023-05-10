U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern hosts Naval Postgraduate School students from Morocco

Lt. Joseph Blinsky, the commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern, maneuvers the cutter during an underway demonstration for Naval Postgraduate School students from Morocco on July 28, 2017.
|07.28.2017
|05.15.2023 04:03
|7796087
|170728-G-SQ148-403
|2500x1710
|0 B
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|8
|4
