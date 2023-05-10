Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern hosts Naval Postgraduate School students from Morocco [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern hosts Naval Postgraduate School students from Morocco

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Tern (WPB 87343)

    Naval Postgraduate School students from Morocco enjoy the scenic views of San Francisco Bay while sailing aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern on July 28, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 04:03
    Photo ID: 7796084
    VIRIN: 170728-G-SQ148-401
    Resolution: 2500x1668
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern hosts Naval Postgraduate School students from Morocco [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern hosts Naval Postgraduate School students from Morocco
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern hosts Naval Postgraduate School students from Morocco
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern hosts Naval Postgraduate School students from Morocco

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Naval Postgraduate School
    San Francisco Bay
    California
    Kingdom of Morocco (Morocco)
    USCGC Tern (WPB 87343)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT