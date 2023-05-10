Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltic Raid Skede Latvia operation Defender23 [Image 3 of 5]

    Baltic Raid Skede Latvia operation Defender23

    SKEDE, LATVIA

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army crew with the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment Michigan National Guard, fire a rocket with the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System into the Baltic Sea at Skede, Latvia, May 13, 2023. This was the first time the Michigan National Guard had fired the system into the Baltic Sea. The 1-182 is participating in multiple tactical training exercises during Defender 23. The purpose of the training is to increase strategic readiness and interoperability with our allies and partners to quickly respond to a potential crisis. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 02:38
    Location: SKEDE, LV
