    Baltic Raid Skede Latvia operation Defender23 [Image 5 of 5]

    Baltic Raid Skede Latvia operation Defender23

    SKEDE, LATVIA

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Kossy Komiassan commander of Bravo Company 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment Michigan Army National Guard, operated with Latvian Soldiers at Skede, Latvia, May 13, 2023. Soldiers of the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment were executing Baltic Raid live fire exercise with the Latvian Army. The 1-182nd is training in Latvia to participate in Defender23. Latvia and the Michigan National Guard have trained together through the State Partnership Program for over 30 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 02:38
    Photo ID: 7795953
    VIRIN: 230513-Z-PJ003-1028
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SKEDE, LV
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baltic Raid Skede Latvia operation Defender23 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MING
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    1 182 FA

