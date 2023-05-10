Baltic Raid Skede Latvia operation Defender23

U.S. Army Capt. Kossy Komiassan commander of Bravo Company 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment Michigan Army National Guard, operated with Latvian Soldiers at Skede, Latvia, May 13, 2023. Soldiers of the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment were executing Baltic Raid live fire exercise with the Latvian Army. The 1-182nd is training in Latvia to participate in Defender23. Latvia and the Michigan National Guard have trained together through the State Partnership Program for over 30 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

