USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Commissions in Conch Republic Honoring Navy Nurses

230513-N-IW125-1195 KEY WEST, Fla. (May 13, 2023) – Secretary of the U.S. Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks at the commissioning ceremony of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in Key West, Florida. DDG 123 is the second U.S. Navy warship to honor Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee. Higbee was the first living woman to receive the Navy Cross for her leadership of the Navy Nurse Corps during World War I. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Nicholas V. Huynh/Released)

