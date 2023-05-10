Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Commissions in Conch Republic Honoring Navy Nurses [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Commissions in Conch Republic Honoring Navy Nurses

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    Naval Air Station Key West

    230513-N-IW125-1291 KEY WEST, Fla. (May 13, 2023) – Quarter Master 3rd Class Francis Anthony Caoleng, from San Diego, attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) hoist the commissioning flag during the commissioning ceremony in Key West, Florida. DDG 123 is the second U.S. Navy warship to honor Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee. Higbee was the first living woman to receive the Navy Cross for her leadership of the Navy Nurse Corps during World War I. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Nicholas V. Huynh/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 14:29
    Photo ID: 7795309
    VIRIN: 230513-N-IW125-1291
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Commissions in Conch Republic Honoring Navy Nurses [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Commissions in Conch Republic Honoring Navy Nurses
    USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Commissions in Conch Republic Honoring Navy Nurses
    USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Commissions in Conch Republic Honoring Navy Nurses
    USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Commissions in Conch Republic Honoring Navy Nurses
    USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Commissions in Conch Republic Honoring Navy Nurses
    USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Commissions in Conch Republic Honoring Navy Nurses
    USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Commissions in Conch Republic Honoring Navy Nurses
    USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Commissions in Conch Republic Honoring Navy Nurses

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Commissions in Conch Republic Honoring Navy Nurses

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Key West
    U.S. Navy
    DDG 123
    USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT