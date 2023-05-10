Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-26 Sailors stock Kadena ACE committee food pantry [Image 2 of 2]

    VP-26 Sailors stock Kadena ACE committee food pantry

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2023

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    230513-N-HM576-0002 KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (May 13, 2023) Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 2nd Class Thomas Cason, a Sailor at Patrol Squadron (VP) 26, inventories supplies for the Kadena ACE committee food pantry, May 13. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 02:48
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Kadena
    VP-26

