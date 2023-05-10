VP-26 Sailors stock Kadena ACE committee food pantry

230513-N-HM576-0001 KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (May 13, 2023) Sailors assigned to the “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26, pose for a photo after helping restock the Kadena ACE committee food pantry, May 13. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)

