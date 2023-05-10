Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    688th Cyberspace Wing 4th annual tactical exercise enhances cyber defense operations, engages mission partners worldwide [Image 14 of 14]

    688th Cyberspace Wing 4th annual tactical exercise enhances cyber defense operations, engages mission partners worldwide

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Yaereem Lee, a cyber officer and crew commander of the 690th Cyberspace Operations Squadron briefs University of Texas San Antonio AFROTC cadets on the Savage Cerberus exercise, March 30, 2023, at the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology, Port San Antonio, Texas. The 688th Cyberspace Wing conducted the 4th annual tactical level exercise, "Savage Cerberus", comprised of four defensive cyberspace operations weapon systems and the 88th Communication Squadron Mission Defense Team, March 27- April 7, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 22:12
    Photo ID: 7794689
    VIRIN: 230512-F-DH023-558
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 301.56 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 688th Cyberspace Wing 4th annual tactical exercise enhances cyber defense operations, engages mission partners worldwide [Image 14 of 14], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    port san antonio
    afrotc
    utsa
    688th cyberspace wing
    cyber defense operations
    savage cerberus 2023

