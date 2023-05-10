688th Cyberspace Wing 4th annual tactical exercise enhances cyber defense operations, engages mission partners worldwide

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Yaereem Lee, a cyber officer and crew commander of the 690th Cyberspace Operations Squadron briefs University of Texas San Antonio AFROTC cadets on the Savage Cerberus exercise, March 30, 2023, at the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology, Port San Antonio, Texas. The 688th Cyberspace Wing conducted the 4th annual tactical level exercise, "Savage Cerberus", comprised of four defensive cyberspace operations weapon systems and the 88th Communication Squadron Mission Defense Team, March 27- April 7, 2023.

