688th Cyberspace Wing 4th annual tactical exercise enhances cyber defense operations, engages mission partners worldwide

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Yaereem Lee, a cyber officer and crew commander of the 690th Cyberspace Operations Squadron based at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii expresses excitement to have the opportunity to be a mission commander during the Savage Cerberus 2023 exercise, April 2, 2023, at the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology, Port San Antonio, Texas.



“This is my first experience with a large force employment exercise where it entails unit squadrons and a joint mission responding to the different erosion of systems,” said Lee, a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy.

