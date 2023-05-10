Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    688th Cyberspace Wing 4th annual tactical exercise enhances cyber defense operations, engages mission partners worldwide [Image 12 of 14]

    688th Cyberspace Wing 4th annual tactical exercise enhances cyber defense operations, engages mission partners worldwide

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Yaereem Lee, a cyber officer and crew commander of the 690th Cyberspace Operations Squadron based at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii expresses excitement to have the opportunity to be a mission commander during the Savage Cerberus 2023 exercise, April 2, 2023, at the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology, Port San Antonio, Texas.

    "This is my first experience with a large force employment exercise where it entails unit squadrons and a joint mission responding to the different erosion of systems," said Lee, a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy.
    tc

    port san antonio
    afrotc
    utsa
    688th cyberspace wing
    cyber defense operations
    savage cerberus 2023

