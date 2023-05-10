Members of the Operation Lone Star Task Force West and Texas Tactical Border Force block migrants from illegally entering Texas, May 11, 2023 near El Paso on the Rio Grande River. The units assumed blocking positions behind previously installed concertina wire in preparation for the expiration of Title 42.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 19:21 Photo ID: 7794462 VIRIN: 230511-A-FP539-076 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 0 B Location: EL PASO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Tactical Border Force [Image 30 of 30], by Mark Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.