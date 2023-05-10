Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Tactical Border Force [Image 15 of 30]

    Texas Tactical Border Force

    EL PASO, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Mark Otte 

    Joint Task Force Lone Star

    Members of the Operation Lone Star Task Force West and Texas Tactical Border Force block migrants from illegally entering Texas, May 11, 2023 near El Paso on the Rio Grande River. The units assumed blocking positions behind previously installed concertina wire in preparation for the expiration of Title 42.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 19:21
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Tactical Border Force [Image 30 of 30], by Mark Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

