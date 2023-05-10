Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD Celebrates 65th Anniversary [Image 29 of 31]

    NORAD Celebrates 65th Anniversary

    ABOVE PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    More than 300 members from North American Aerospace Defense Command, U.S. Northern Command, the local community, and across the U.S. and Canadian military services joined in Hangar 140 on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 12, 2023, to commemorate NORAD’s 65th Anniversary. The hour-long ceremony saw speakers Gen. (retired) Tom Lawson, former Chief of Defence Staff, Canadian Armed Forces, and former NORAD Deputy Commander; Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen, Vice Chief of Defence Staff, Canadian Armed Forces; and U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, NORAD and USNORTHCOM, reflect on the accomplishments and importance of the bi-national command as well as share their outlook for the future of NORAD. Wrapping up the event was a flyover by one Buckley Air Force Base F-16 and two Canadian CF-18s from Cold Lake, Alberta. (Courtesy photo)

    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    Gen. Glen VanHerck
    Gen. Tom Lawson
    L-Gen Frances Allen
    NORAD 65th Anniversary

