NORAD Celebrates 65th Anniversary

More than 300 members from North American Aerospace Defense Command, U.S. Northern Command, the local community, and across the U.S. and Canadian military services joined in Hangar 140 on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 12, 2023, to commemorate NORAD’s 65th Anniversary. The hour-long ceremony saw speakers Gen. (retired) Tom Lawson, former Chief of Defence Staff, Canadian Armed Forces, and former NORAD Deputy Commander; Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen, Vice Chief of Defence Staff, Canadian Armed Forces; and U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, NORAD and USNORTHCOM, reflect on the accomplishments and importance of the bi-national command as well as share their outlook for the future of NORAD. Wrapping up the event was a flyover by one Buckley Air Force Base F-16 and two Canadian CF-18s from Cold Lake, Alberta. (Courtesy photo)

