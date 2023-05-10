Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Community Salutes High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Our Community Salutes High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony

    VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Guillory 

    1st Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William J. Bowers (left), Commanding General, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, congratulates Averill Goldsmith, a poolee with Recruiting Sub-Station South Jersey, during the Our Community Salutes High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony held at the Main Street Mansion in Voorhees, New Jersey, May 9, 2023. Since 2009, OCS has held the High School Enlistee Ceremony locally in 25 states, to not only recognize the young men and women enlisting into the military branches, but to also provide them with sources to aid in their transition to military service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. James A. Guillory)

    This work, Our Community Salutes High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt James Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

