Our Community Salutes High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Alexis T. Walker (left), Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Retired U.S. Army Col. Jack Jacobs (center), and Maj. Gen. William J. Bowers (right), Commanding General, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, pose for a group photo with High School Enlistees during the Our Community Salutes 15th Annual High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony held at the Main Street Mansion in Voorhees, New Jersey, May 9, 2023. Since 2009, OCS has held the High School Enlistee Ceremony locally in 25 states, to not only recognize the young men and women enlisting into the military branches, but to also provide them with sources to aid in their transition to military service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. James A. Guillory)

