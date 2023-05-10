U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Julio Aguilar, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron F-16 Viper avionics apprentice, tests an ultra-high frequency radio transmitter at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 1, 2023. The 49th CMS avionics shop provides on and off-equipment maintenance support for assigned F-16 aircraft enabling pilot production. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 12:39 Photo ID: 7793247 VIRIN: 230501-F-MF417-1069 Resolution: 6262x4175 Size: 3.88 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Avionics CMS ensures aircraft equipment is mission ready [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.