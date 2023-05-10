U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Julio Aguilar, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron F-16 Viper avionics apprentice, tests an ultra-high frequency radio transmitter at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 1, 2023. The 49th CMS avionics shop provides on and off-equipment maintenance support for assigned F-16 aircraft enabling pilot production. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2023 12:39
|Photo ID:
|7793247
|VIRIN:
|230501-F-MF417-1069
|Resolution:
|6262x4175
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 49th Avionics CMS ensures aircraft equipment is mission ready [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
