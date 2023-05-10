Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Avionics CMS ensures aircraft equipment is mission ready [Image 1 of 4]

    49th Avionics CMS ensures aircraft equipment is mission ready

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brett McConell, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Chamberlain, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron F-16 Viper avionics apprentices, monitor electronic technical orders to ensure all procedures are followed at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 1, 2023. The 49th CMS avionics shop provides on and off-equipment maintenance support for assigned F-16 aircraft enabling pilot production. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 12:39
    Photo ID: 7793245
    VIRIN: 230501-F-MF417-1022
    Resolution: 7378x4919
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Avionics CMS ensures aircraft equipment is mission ready [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

