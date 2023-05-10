49th Avionics CMS ensures aircraft equipment is mission ready

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brett McConell, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Chamberlain, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron F-16 Viper avionics apprentices, monitor electronic technical orders to ensure all procedures are followed at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 1, 2023. The 49th CMS avionics shop provides on and off-equipment maintenance support for assigned F-16 aircraft enabling pilot production. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

