(HAMPTON, VA) Hull Technician 1st Class, Daphny Davila, volunteers with Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s STEM team during the “Air Power Over Hampton Roads” event’s STEM day on Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE), May 05, 2023. The STEM day welcomed 20,000 Hampton Roads area students from 40 schools and 30 home schools.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2023 11:22
|Photo ID:
|7793091
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-ZV473-1011
|Resolution:
|2800x1867
|Size:
|353.55 KB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MARMC’s STEM Team Participates at Joint Base Langley-Eustis’s “Air Power Over Hampton Roads” Event [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
