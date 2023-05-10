Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARMC’s STEM Team Participates at Joint Base Langley-Eustis’s “Air Power Over Hampton Roads” Event [Image 2 of 2]

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Emily Casavant 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    (HAMPTON, VA) Hull Technician 1st Class, Daphny Davila, volunteers with Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s STEM team during the “Air Power Over Hampton Roads” event’s STEM day on Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE), May 05, 2023. The STEM day welcomed 20,000 Hampton Roads area students from 40 schools and 30 home schools.

    STEM
    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center

