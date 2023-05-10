Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARMC’s STEM Team Participates at Joint Base Langley-Eustis’s “Air Power Over Hampton Roads” Event [Image 1 of 2]

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Emily Casavant 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    (HAMPTON, VA) Volunteers with Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) team show students how to use aquatic robots during the “Air Power Over Hampton Roads” air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE), May 05, 2023. The STEM day welcomed 20,000 Hampton Roads area students from 40 schools and 30 home schools.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 11:22
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARMC’s STEM Team Participates at Joint Base Langley-Eustis’s “Air Power Over Hampton Roads” Event [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STEM
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center

