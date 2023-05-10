MARMC’s STEM Team Participates at Joint Base Langley-Eustis’s “Air Power Over Hampton Roads” Event

(HAMPTON, VA) Volunteers with Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) team show students how to use aquatic robots during the “Air Power Over Hampton Roads” air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE), May 05, 2023. The STEM day welcomed 20,000 Hampton Roads area students from 40 schools and 30 home schools.

