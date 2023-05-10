Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with MWSS-172 Install Lightweight Airfield Matting [Image 5 of 5]

    Marines with MWSS-172 Install Lightweight Airfield Matting

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Nicole Penn, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, places lightweight matting on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, May 10, 2023. MWSS-172 installed the landing pad to familiarize themselves with the newly acquired lightweight matting prior to deploying the system in future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    VIRIN: 230510-M-WV648-1247
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    USMC
    1st MAW
    Marines
    EAF
    MWSS 172

