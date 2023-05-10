Marines with MWSS-172 Install Lightweight Airfield Matting

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Valerie Cooper, an expeditionary airfield systems technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, places lightweight matting on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, May 10, 2023. MWSS-172 installed the landing pad to familiarize themselves with the newly acquired lightweight matting prior to deploying the system in future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

