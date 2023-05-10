Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winning the fight through logistics [Image 4 of 5]

    Winning the fight through logistics

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    From the left, Roberto Guerrero, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, speaks with Staff Sgt. Joseph Bucior, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels accountant, about a new, portable electronic point of sale system currently in beta at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2023. Guerrero toured various units to help identify obstacles associated with everyday logistical tasks vital to combat mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 22:33
    Photo ID: 7791575
    VIRIN: 230508-F-DA916-1122
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winning the fight through logistics [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Winning the fight through logistics
    Winning the fight through logistics
    Winning the fight through logistics
    Winning the fight through logistics
    Winning the fight through logistics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Winning the fight through logistics

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT