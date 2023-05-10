Winning the fight through logistics

From the left, Roberto Guerrero, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, speaks with Staff Sgt. Joseph Bucior, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels accountant, about a new, portable electronic point of sale system currently in beta at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2023. Guerrero toured various units to help identify obstacles associated with everyday logistical tasks vital to combat mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 Photo ID: 7791575 VIRIN: 230508-F-DA916-1122