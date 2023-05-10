Winning the fight through logistics

Photo By Mauricio Campino | Roberto Guerrero, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, speaks on a podcast...... read more read more Photo By Mauricio Campino | Roberto Guerrero, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, speaks on a podcast with Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Capt. Matt Figliotti, Bedrock Innovation Lab deputy chief innovation officer, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2023. Guerrero toured various units to help identify obstacles associated with everyday logistical tasks vital to combat mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino) see less | View Image Page

The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, Roberto Guerrero, visited Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2023. The visit provided Guerrero a better understanding of the processes and technologies that Airmen use on a day-to-day basis, and helped identify obstacles associated with everyday logistical tasks which are vital to combat mission accomplishment.



“We’re here to understand the processes and technologies to make ourselves more effective in executing the mission,” said Guerrero.



During the tour, Guerrero visited the Bedrock Innovation Lab, where he witnessed firsthand how the interning Airmen at the facility are empowered to collaborate and innovate new technologies. The technology is used to improve everyday tasks vital to the mission’s success at Dover AFB. Guerrero was shown some of the innovative new tools conceptualized by the Bedrock Airmen.



Guerrero then visited the 436th Aerial Port Squadron and spoke with Airmen and civilians who run and support the largest aerial port in the Department of Defense.



As the tour continued, he stopped by the Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants section of the 436th Logistic Support Squadron who are responsible for distributing over 30 million gallons of fuel annually to Team Dover’s fleet of C-5M Super Galaxies and C-17 Globemaster IIIs.



Guerrero invited all the Airmen and civilians he engaged with to speak openly about the challenges associated with completing their respective missions, such as outdated technologies or time-wasting processes.



“We see that the Pacific theater presents significantly longer distances than any theater we operated in the recent past, and that’s going to present some pretty significant fuel/logistic supply chain risk,” said Guerrero. “We have to understand that risk and the processes and technologies that we have to employ to get that risk level as low as possible.”