Washington National Guard service members and family attend the 96th Troop Command-10th Homeland Response change of command between U.S. Army Col. Jack Mushallo, outgoing, and Col. Kristin Derda, incoming, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 6, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 16:54
|Photo ID:
|7791069
|VIRIN:
|230506-Z-YS961-364
|Resolution:
|4930x3287
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 96th Troop Command Change of Command [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT