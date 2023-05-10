Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    96th Troop Command Change of Command [Image 14 of 16]

    96th Troop Command Change of Command

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    96th Troop Command

    Washington National Guard service members and family attend the 96th Troop Command-10th Homeland Response change of command between U.S. Army Col. Jack Mushallo, outgoing, and Col. Kristin Derda, incoming, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 6, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 16:54
    Photo ID: 7791068
    VIRIN: 230506-Z-YS961-351
    Resolution: 4575x3050
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 96th Troop Command Change of Command [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command
    96th Troop Command Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    guard family
    soldier first
    army people

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT