U.S. Navy Completes Participation in Oman-led Naval Exercise

230509-A-HF807-1204 GULF OF OMAN (May 9, 2023) Sailors retrieve a Mk 18 Mod 1 unmanned underwater vehicle from the Gulf of Oman aboard mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13), May 9, 2023. Dextrous participated in a weeklong Oman-led naval exercise in and off the coast of Oman with forces from France and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keion Jackson)

