    U.S. Navy Completes Participation in Oman-led Naval Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Completes Participation in Oman-led Naval Exercise

    GULF OF OMAN

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Keion Jackson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230509-A-HF807-1204 GULF OF OMAN (May 9, 2023) Sailors retrieve a Mk 18 Mod 1 unmanned underwater vehicle from the Gulf of Oman aboard mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13), May 9, 2023. Dextrous participated in a weeklong Oman-led naval exercise in and off the coast of Oman with forces from France and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keion Jackson)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 01:29
    VIRIN: 230509-A-HF807-1204
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Oman
    NAVCENT
    USS Dextrous
    Khunjar Hadd

