230509-A-HF807-1042 GULF OF OMAN (May 9, 2023) Mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13), not pictured, sails with ships participating in the Oman-led exercise Khunjar Hadd in the Gulf of Oman, May 9, 2023. Dextrous is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keion Jackson)
U.S. Navy Completes Participation in Oman-led Naval Exercise
