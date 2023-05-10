Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Completes Participation in Oman-led Naval Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    GULF OF OMAN

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Keion Jackson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230509-A-HF807-1042 GULF OF OMAN (May 9, 2023) Mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13), not pictured, sails with ships participating in the Oman-led exercise Khunjar Hadd in the Gulf of Oman, May 9, 2023. Dextrous is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keion Jackson)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 01:29
    Photo ID: 7789095
    VIRIN: 230509-A-HF807-1042
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 562.77 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    This work, U.S. Navy Completes Participation in Oman-led Naval Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Keion Jackson, identified by DVIDS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Oman
    NAVCENT
    USS Dextrous
    Khunjar Hadd

