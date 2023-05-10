230509-A-HF807-1042 GULF OF OMAN (May 9, 2023) Mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13), not pictured, sails with ships participating in the Oman-led exercise Khunjar Hadd in the Gulf of Oman, May 9, 2023. Dextrous is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keion Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 01:29 Photo ID: 7789095 VIRIN: 230509-A-HF807-1042 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 562.77 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Completes Participation in Oman-led Naval Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Keion Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.