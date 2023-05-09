Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Sailors Clean Up Horiguchi Beach [Image 5 of 5]

    ESL Sailors Clean Up Horiguchi Beach

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Seaman Luke Wilson 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HORIGUCHI BEACH, Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands (May 3, 2023) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) pose for a photo for during a beach cleanup at Horiguchi Beach on Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, May 3, during a scheduled port visit. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

    This work, ESL Sailors Clean Up Horiguchi Beach [Image 5 of 5], by SN Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

