ESL Sailors Clean Up Horiguchi Beach

HORIGUCHI BEACH, Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands (May 3, 2023) Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Renee Alegria, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), drinks from a coconut during a beach cleanup at Horiguchi Beach on Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, May 3, during a scheduled port visit. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)
05.03.2023
05.10.2023 22:40
7789033
230503-N-YU102-1112
6272x4480
2.91 MB
US
1
0
