Military musicians are honored at All Hands Ceremony

230510-N-SJ665-1001 WASHINGTON. (May 10, 2023) The U.S. Navy Band Auditions team receives a commendation award for their work in facilitating auditions for new applicants for the band. The band auditions hundreds of applicants per year in search for new members to join the organization. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

