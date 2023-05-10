230510-N-SJ665-1001 WASHINGTON. (May 10, 2023) The U.S. Navy Band Auditions team receives a commendation award for their work in facilitating auditions for new applicants for the band. The band auditions hundreds of applicants per year in search for new members to join the organization. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 21:24
|Photo ID:
|7788975
|VIRIN:
|230510-N-SJ665-1001
|Resolution:
|6420x4285
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military musicians are honored at All Hands Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
