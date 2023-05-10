Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military musicians are honored at All Hands Ceremony [Image 9 of 11]

    Military musicians are honored at All Hands Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230510-N-SJ665-1009 WASHINGTON. (May 10, 2023) Captain Ken Collins, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Band, presents the COMM Award to Chief Musician Bryce Edwards. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 21:25
    Photo ID: 7788983
    VIRIN: 230510-N-SJ665-1009
    Resolution: 6057x4042
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Awards
    Navy Band
    All Hands
    Navy
    Navy Music

