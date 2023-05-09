NMRLC hosts the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) FY-23 Logistics Summit, 18-20 April 2023

NMRLC’s Design Team Member Karl Rumschlag described for the touring VIPs the facility hosted in the Engineering Design Assessment Center and the EXMED modular packing considerations and benefits. NMRLC hosted the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) FY-23 Logistics Summit, 18-20 April 2023.
