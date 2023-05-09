Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRLC hosts the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) FY-23 Logistics Summit, 18-20 April 2023

    NMRLC hosts the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) FY-23 Logistics Summit, 18-20 April 2023

    WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    NMRLC’s Design Team Member Karl Rumschlag described for the touring VIPs the facility hosted in the Engineering Design Assessment Center and the EXMED modular packing considerations and benefits. NMRLC hosted the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) FY-23 Logistics Summit, 18-20 April 2023.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 15:48
    Photo ID: 7788533
    VIRIN: 230418-N-VL857-0169
    Resolution: 924x981
    Size: 200.54 KB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NMRLC hosts the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) FY-23 Logistics Summit, 18-20 April 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BUMED
    NMRLC
    Logistics Summit

